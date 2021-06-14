Analysts Expect Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $227.32 Million

Brokerages predict that Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) will post $227.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cloudera’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $225.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $229.20 million. Cloudera posted sales of $214.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full year sales of $921.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $916.85 million to $925.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $996.80 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cloudera.

Get Cloudera alerts:

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CLDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

In related news, President Mick Hollison sold 46,552 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $587,951.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 117,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,061.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cloudera in the first quarter worth $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cloudera in the first quarter worth $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Cloudera in the first quarter worth $84,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Cloudera in the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Cloudera in the first quarter worth $117,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLDR opened at $15.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cloudera has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.04.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cloudera (CLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.