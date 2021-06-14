Analysts Expect Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $918.23 Million

Analysts expect Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) to post $918.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Colfax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $935.47 million and the lowest is $900.78 million. Colfax posted sales of $620.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colfax will report full-year sales of $3.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $3.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $879.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.42 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.83%.

CFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.45.

Shares of Colfax stock opened at $46.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.23. Colfax has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $50.26.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $8,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,816,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,084,307.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,998.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 214.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

