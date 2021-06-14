Analysts Expect EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.26 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) will report sales of $102.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $101.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $102.92 million. EverQuote posted sales of $78.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full year sales of $439.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $437.20 million to $441.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $525.19 million, with estimates ranging from $515.50 million to $550.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.42 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

EVER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.17.

EVER opened at $33.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.63 and a beta of 1.36. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.09.

In other news, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 1,799 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $63,486.71. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 117,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,279.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Nicholas Graham sold 2,573 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $81,203.88. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 51,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,329 shares of company stock valued at $518,814 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 60,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 30,438 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in EverQuote by 180.3% in the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 154,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 99,506 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in EverQuote by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in EverQuote by 10,511.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after buying an additional 189,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in EverQuote by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

