Analysts Expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $770.47 Million

Analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) will post $770.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $773.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $767.30 million. Grocery Outlet posted sales of $803.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year sales of $3.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Grocery Outlet.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.15 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.08.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $69,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at $518,226.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,625,100.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 244,430 shares of company stock worth $9,386,990. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 17.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after buying an additional 43,646 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 22.9% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1,156.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,698,000 after buying an additional 366,718 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 12.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 28,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $34.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grocery Outlet (GO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.