Analysts Expect Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) will report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Innoviva’s earnings. Innoviva posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 58%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Innoviva will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Innoviva.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.85. Innoviva had a return on equity of 47.39% and a net margin of 73.65%. The business had revenue of $85.52 million for the quarter.

INVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA opened at $12.60 on Monday. Innoviva has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $15.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 98.04 and a quick ratio of 98.04.

In other news, Director George Bickerstaff purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $134,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,977.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,349,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,626,000 after buying an additional 188,870 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,774,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,208,000 after buying an additional 340,227 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,639,000 after buying an additional 135,244 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,512,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 571,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

