Analysts Expect Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $207.85 Million

Analysts expect Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) to post $207.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $208.90 million and the lowest is $206.80 million. Investors Bancorp posted sales of $192.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full-year sales of $833.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $822.90 million to $843.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $880.85 million, with estimates ranging from $863.90 million to $897.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.62 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on ISBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISBC opened at $14.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.84. Investors Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $15.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

