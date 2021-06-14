Analysts Expect Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Osisko Gold Royalties posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Osisko Gold Royalties.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $66.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Osisko Gold Royalties’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

OR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Osisko Gold Royalties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 283,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 185,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OR stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $14.85. The stock had a trading volume of 79,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,630. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 78.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.80. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $14.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0413 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.38%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

