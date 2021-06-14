Analysts Expect Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $251.97 Million

Equities analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) will announce $251.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $255.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $250.27 million. Sterling Bancorp posted sales of $239.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sterling Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $253.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.35 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 7.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

In other news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $632,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,400.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $101,257.52. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $26.02 on Monday. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.22. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

