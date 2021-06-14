Analysts Expect STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) will announce $6.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.61 million. STRATA Skin Sciences reported sales of $4.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full-year sales of $29.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.70 million to $30.68 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $34.38 million, with estimates ranging from $32.70 million to $36.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for STRATA Skin Sciences.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in STRATA Skin Sciences by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in STRATA Skin Sciences by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,411,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 30,265 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in STRATA Skin Sciences by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,123,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 94,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSKN opened at $1.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $2.84. The firm has a market cap of $49.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.56.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

