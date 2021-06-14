Analysts Expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to Announce $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to report earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. The Bank of Princeton reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will report full year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Bank of Princeton.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.46 million.

Several brokerages have commented on BPRN. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPRN. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 240,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after buying an additional 56,287 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after buying an additional 45,206 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 564.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in The Bank of Princeton in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BPRN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.24. The stock had a trading volume of 421 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,723. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.80. The Bank of Princeton has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $31.31. The stock has a market cap of $197.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

