Analysts Expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.71 Billion

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2021

Brokerages expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) will post $3.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.85 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies posted sales of $2.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full-year sales of $16.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.80 billion to $16.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.52 billion to $19.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Estée Lauder Companies.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.00.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $267,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,492 shares of company stock worth $74,640,727. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL opened at $300.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $183.22 and a fifty-two week high of $318.34. The company has a market capitalization of $108.83 billion, a PE ratio of 80.06, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.