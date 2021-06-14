Analysts Expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.71 Billion

Brokerages expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) will post $3.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.85 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies posted sales of $2.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full-year sales of $16.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.80 billion to $16.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.52 billion to $19.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Estée Lauder Companies.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.00.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $267,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,492 shares of company stock worth $74,640,727. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL opened at $300.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $183.22 and a fifty-two week high of $318.34. The company has a market capitalization of $108.83 billion, a PE ratio of 80.06, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

