Analysts Expect Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Travel + Leisure posted earnings of ($1.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 165.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Travel + Leisure.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.13 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TNL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $410,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $510,417,000. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,741,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,660,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TNL traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,874. Travel + Leisure has a 1-year low of $25.78 and a 1-year high of $68.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.40 and a beta of 1.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travel + Leisure (TNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.