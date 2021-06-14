Analysts Issue Forecasts for RH’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH) – William Blair raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of RH in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 10th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the company will earn $6.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.73. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for RH’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $22.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $7.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $25.00 EPS.

Get RH alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RH. Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.53.

Shares of RH stock opened at $682.52 on Monday. RH has a twelve month low of $226.82 and a twelve month high of $733.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $643.68.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 41.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC grew its position in RH by 48.2% in the first quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 40,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,450,000 after purchasing an additional 13,320 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RH by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,819,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 355.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.