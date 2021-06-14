Analysts Offer Predictions for Oxford Industries, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Oxford Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $2.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.49. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OXM. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.17.

NYSE:OXM opened at $106.08 on Monday. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $37.89 and a 1 year high of $114.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -2,121.60 and a beta of 1.83.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.83. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -81.77%.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after acquiring an additional 14,361 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 718,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,038,000 after acquiring an additional 81,489 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

