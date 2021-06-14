Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June, 14th (AAL, AIR, APEN, CCRN, ENGH, PTON, RAPT, ROOT, RROTF, SAF)

Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, June 14th:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $21.00 to $21.50. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €135.00 ($158.82) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN)

had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $11.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada to C$65.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) had its target price reduced by CIBC to C$69.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $100.00 to $118.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $51.00 to $71.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $2.00 to $3.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$5.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €110.00 ($129.41) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €141.00 ($165.88) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada to C$42.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$37.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $65.00 to $67.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $347.00 to $261.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

