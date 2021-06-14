Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June, 14th (APEI, AQN, AYA, BTO, CAS, DOO, ENGH, FTT, IFC, ROOT)

Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, June 14th:

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) had its target price cut by Truist Securities from $43.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$21.00 to C$20.00.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA)

was given a C$9.50 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) was given a C$10.00 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$20.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.50 to C$20.50.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from C$134.00 to C$144.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$67.00 to C$65.00.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) was given a C$44.00 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) was given a C$205.00 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$4.50. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$6.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$5.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$4.25.

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.00 to C$3.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$5.00 to C$6.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$33.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$47.00.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$40.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$40.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$37.50 to C$40.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$37.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$40.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$143.00 to C$160.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$160.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

