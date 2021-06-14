Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June, 14th (APEI, ATH, AWI, BIIB, CMG, GDOT, PDCE, SYF, VRTX)

Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, June 14th:

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) had its target price cut by Truist from $43.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get American Public Education Inc alerts:

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $54.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI)

had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $115.00 to $124.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) had its target price increased by Truist from $115.00 to $124.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $458.00 to $647.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price boosted by Truist from $458.00 to $647.00. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $246.00 to $436.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,818.00 to $1,720.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $59.00 to $50.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $49.00 to $56.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $305.00 to $331.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.