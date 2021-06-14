Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June, 14th (BATS, FRE, HEI, MOR, RB, RDSB, ROG, SAN, XOM)

Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, June 14th:

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) was given a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) was given a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE)

was given a €46.00 ($54.12) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €100.00 ($117.65) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) was given a €80.00 ($94.12) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) was given a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 432 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) was given a €105.00 ($123.53) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was given a $76.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

