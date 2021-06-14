Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (CODYY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS: CODYY):
- 6/10/2021 – Compagnie de Saint-Gobain had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 6/9/2021 – Compagnie de Saint-Gobain had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 6/9/2021 – Compagnie de Saint-Gobain was downgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 6/7/2021 – Compagnie de Saint-Gobain had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 6/7/2021 – Compagnie de Saint-Gobain had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.
- 5/19/2021 – Compagnie de Saint-Gobain was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/4/2021 – Compagnie de Saint-Gobain had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 4/30/2021 – Compagnie de Saint-Gobain had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 4/30/2021 – Compagnie de Saint-Gobain had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/30/2021 – Compagnie de Saint-Gobain had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
OTCMKTS:CODYY opened at $13.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.06. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $14.17.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.3239 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%.
