Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (CODYY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS: CODYY):

6/10/2021 – Compagnie de Saint-Gobain had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

6/9/2021 – Compagnie de Saint-Gobain had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/9/2021 – Compagnie de Saint-Gobain was downgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/7/2021 – Compagnie de Saint-Gobain had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/7/2021 – Compagnie de Saint-Gobain had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

5/19/2021 – Compagnie de Saint-Gobain was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/4/2021 – Compagnie de Saint-Gobain had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/30/2021 – Compagnie de Saint-Gobain had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/30/2021 – Compagnie de Saint-Gobain had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/30/2021 – Compagnie de Saint-Gobain had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

OTCMKTS:CODYY opened at $13.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.06. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $14.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.3239 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

