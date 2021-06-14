Analysts Set Expectations for Eisai Co., Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ESALY)

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eisai in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eisai’s FY2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eisai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Eisai stock opened at $96.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.20, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.03. Eisai has a twelve month low of $61.95 and a twelve month high of $129.79.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Eisai had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 5.99%.

About Eisai

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

