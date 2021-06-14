Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June, 14th (ADBE, ALEAF, BC, CAS, CMPR, DOOO, FTT, MBIO, PII, RMD)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, June 14th:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $575.00 price target on the stock.

Aleafia Health (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) had its price target reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $7.06 to $5.81. The firm currently has a reduce rating on the stock.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has a C$17.00 target price on the stock.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $111.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cimpress is expected to benefit from improved offerings and the BuildASign acquisition. The company’s investment in technology and expansion of production capacity augur well for long-term growth. Also, its ability to generate strong cash flows is likely to work in its favor. The company remains highly committed toward increasing shareholders’ wealth through share repurchase programs. In the past six months, its shares have outperformed the industry. However, low demand environment, due to the coronavirus outbreak-led market downturn, poses a major concern for the company. Cimpress has not provided earnings and revenue projections for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2021. Also, high debt levels can raise its financial obligations. In addition, the company's business operations are exposed to unfavorable forex dynamics.”

Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO). Exane BNP Paribas issued an outperform rating and a C$133.00 price target on the stock.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a C$39.00 price target on the stock.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII). The firm issued an underperform rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD). They issued a buy rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock.

Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO). They issued a neutral rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target increased by Truist from $305.00 to $331.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock.

