Analyzing Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) & Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL)

Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) and Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Grow Capital and Evolving Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grow Capital -11.63% N/A -71.20% Evolving Systems -0.91% 6.02% 2.85%

Grow Capital has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolving Systems has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Grow Capital and Evolving Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grow Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Evolving Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grow Capital and Evolving Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grow Capital $2.37 million 11.23 -$2.35 million N/A N/A Evolving Systems $26.35 million 1.03 $640,000.00 N/A N/A

Evolving Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Grow Capital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.8% of Evolving Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 43.9% of Grow Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Evolving Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Evolving Systems beats Grow Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grow Capital

Grow Capital, Inc. operates in the financial technology sector. It provides software, technology, and services to financial services firms and advisors. The company's software suite delivers customized back office compliance, multi-pay commission processing, and new client application submission system, as well as digital engagement marketing services centric to financial services. It also provides software customization, licensing, and subscription service contracts, as well as ongoing customization and maintenance services; and ad hoc services, including web hosting, website development, and other complementary professional services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About Evolving Systems

Evolving Systems, Inc. provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless carrier and consumer financial service markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution. Its acquisition and activation solutions also comprise Tertio Service Activation solution used to activate a new subscriber or to add a new service to an existing subscriber; and Number Inventory and Management solution, an automated solution that enables operators to manage their telephone numbers and other communication identifiers. In addition, the company offers customer analytics and value management solutions, such as the Profiling Engine, a rules-driven flexible aggregator, which supports static and ongoing dynamic profiling of subscribers; Campaign Engine that is used to configure and deliver marketing campaigns, and offers to subscribers; Campaign Workflow and Journey Manager, which offers predefined templates for specific types of real-time digital marketing tactics; and Real-time Prediction and Machine Learning Module that enables churn, usage, and revenue predictions. Further, it provides Social Media Integration solution, which enables carriers to expand their engagement with subscribers; and App Promotion solution. Additionally, the company offers customer retention and loyalty solutions that reduces churn, extend the customer lifecycle, and generates revenue from existing subscribers. It also provides marketing advisory, IT, and managed services; and customer value management solutions. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

