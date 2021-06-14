Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Rating Reiterated by Jonestrading

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Jonestrading in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jonestrading’s price objective points to a potential upside of 125.81% from the company’s current price.

AVXL has been the subject of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.65.

Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $15.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.44 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.58. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $28.70.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $1,696,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $438,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVXL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 19.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,397,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,743,000 after purchasing an additional 718,802 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $10,299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 30.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,483,000 after acquiring an additional 242,093 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 1,687.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 179,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 169,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $1,779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

