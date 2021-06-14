Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Gap Up to $15.50

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.50, but opened at $16.17. Anavex Life Sciences shares last traded at $18.53, with a volume of 19,483 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVXL shares. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.65.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -41.18 and a beta of 0.57.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). As a group, analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anavex Life Sciences news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $1,696,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 299.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

About Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

