Anchor Protocol Hits Market Cap of $203.00 Million (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $2.75 or 0.00006776 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $203.00 million and approximately $5.32 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Anchor Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000353 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007831 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00012701 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

Anchor Protocol (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,909,239 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anchor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.