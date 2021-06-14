AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Down to $21.63

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.63, but opened at $21.01. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $21.19, with a volume of 46,242 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AU. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Renaissance Capital raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.46.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.59.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 102.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,247,725 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $334,993,000 after buying an additional 7,718,948 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter valued at about $82,398,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 78.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,704,399 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,355,000 after buying an additional 2,073,669 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 918.7% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,390,030 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,539,000 after buying an additional 1,253,579 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 24.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,548,341 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $121,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.65% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

