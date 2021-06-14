Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $26.75

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.75 and last traded at $27.70, with a volume of 15695 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anhui Conch Cement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.23.

Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter. Anhui Conch Cement had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 19.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AHCHY)

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It primarily provides Portland cement, ordinary Portland cement, slag Portland cement, composite Portland cement under the Conch brand.

