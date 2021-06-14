Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 63.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,095,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202,217 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.22% of Annaly Capital Management worth $26,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 41.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NLY opened at $9.39 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.07.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

NLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. TheStreet raised Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.84.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

