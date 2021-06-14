Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $84.28 and last traded at $84.28. Approximately 11,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 823,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.00.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Annovis Bio in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANVS. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Annovis Bio during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Annovis Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Annovis Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Annovis Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Annovis Bio Company Profile (NYSE:ANVS)

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

