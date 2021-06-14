Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $84.28 and last traded at $84.28. Approximately 11,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 823,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.00.
Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Annovis Bio in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.92.
Annovis Bio Company Profile (NYSE:ANVS)
Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.
