AntiMatter Hits One Day Trading Volume of $674,646.00 (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last week, AntiMatter has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. AntiMatter has a total market capitalization of $6.00 million and $674,646.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AntiMatter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001380 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00062932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00022404 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $318.69 or 0.00789506 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00084452 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,215.38 or 0.07965558 BTC.

AntiMatter Coin Profile

AntiMatter (MATTER) is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 153,296,350 coins and its circulating supply is 10,772,736 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

Buying and Selling AntiMatter

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AntiMatter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AntiMatter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

