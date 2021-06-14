Anyswap (ANY) Price Hits $2.48 on Major Exchanges

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.48 or 0.00006267 BTC on exchanges. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $46.24 million and $249,679.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00061291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.09 or 0.00169499 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.65 or 0.00186070 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $420.20 or 0.01061612 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,673.85 or 1.00233301 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002687 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

