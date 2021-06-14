Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.50. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07.

AIRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $110,329.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,118.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $2,343,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $502,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth $1,278,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth $3,786,000. Finally, B&I Capital AG purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $12,434,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $50.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion and a PE ratio of 29.03. Apartment Income REIT has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $50.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 99.42%.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

