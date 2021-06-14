Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Holdings Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 136.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,819 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.34% of Apartment Income REIT worth $21,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIRC. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $11,926,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $576,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,282,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,698,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,281,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $50.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $50.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. Sell-side analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 99.42%.

Several brokerages have commented on AIRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.78.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $110,329.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,118.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

