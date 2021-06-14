Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.72

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.72 and last traded at $7.69, with a volume of 1758489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Investment and Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.15. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 0.45%. Analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert A. Miller purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Quincy Allen sold 12,200 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $75,274.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,669.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 411,500 shares of company stock worth $2,353,095 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 410.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website www.aimco.com.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.