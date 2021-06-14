Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the May 13th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:APMSF opened at $46.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.18. Aperam has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $46.18.

Get Aperam alerts:

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.