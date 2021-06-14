API3 One Day Trading Volume Reaches $13.80 Million (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 14th. API3 has a total market cap of $40.80 million and $13.80 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, API3 has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. One API3 coin can currently be purchased for about $2.95 or 0.00007425 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00061006 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00022637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $312.60 or 0.00787825 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,152.10 or 0.07943900 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00083230 BTC.

API3 (API3) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3 . The official website for API3 is api3.org . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

