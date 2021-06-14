APIX (APIX) Hits Market Cap of $5.66 Million

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 14th. In the last seven days, APIX has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. One APIX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0469 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. APIX has a total market cap of $5.66 million and approximately $956,642.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00062779 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00022328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.24 or 0.00787737 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00084210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.03 or 0.07948001 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX is a coin. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 120,644,138 coins. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io . The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

Buying and Selling APIX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

