apM Coin (APM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.10 Million

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 14th. One apM Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. apM Coin has a market cap of $9.10 million and approximately $171,580.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, apM Coin has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00060885 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00022521 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $315.46 or 0.00787203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,199.71 or 0.07984635 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00083297 BTC.

About apM Coin

apM Coin (CRYPTO:APM) is a coin. It launched on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin . apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

apM Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

