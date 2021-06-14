Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.81

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.81 and last traded at $16.64, with a volume of 3156 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.56.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 80.75, a quick ratio of 80.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $105,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,270.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 6,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $96,922.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,244 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 66,255 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 134,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 110,035 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 12,832 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 62,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. 60.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile (NYSE:ARI)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

