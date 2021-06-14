Apollo Currency Hits Market Capitalization of $81.21 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $81.21 million and approximately $7.56 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

