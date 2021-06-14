Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APEN traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.61. 16,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,522. The stock has a market cap of $232.78 million, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94. Apollo Endosurgery has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.44.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 730.71% and a negative net margin of 37.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Apollo Endosurgery news, Director David Pacitti sold 18,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $128,757.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,635.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 30.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APEN. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 49.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

