Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Short Interest Update

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a drop of 38.8% from the May 13th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of AFT traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $15.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,260. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.30. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $16.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the first quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 187.7% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 7,631 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 4th quarter worth $198,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

