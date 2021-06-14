AppCoins (APPC) Price Tops $0.0765 on Top Exchanges

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 14th. AppCoins has a market cap of $18.75 million and $404,710.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AppCoins has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One AppCoins coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0765 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00061224 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003820 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00022689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.81 or 0.00794444 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00043166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,228.31 or 0.08044667 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

APPC is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,159,662 coins and its circulating supply is 245,159,661 coins. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

