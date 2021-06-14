Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,036 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $6,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APLE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple Hospitality REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In other news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $291,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,009,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $169,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,026,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,150 shares of company stock worth $859,180. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:APLE opened at $16.37 on Monday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $16.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 41.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.