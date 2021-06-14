Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Reduced by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,167 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 15,549 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.1% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.2% during the first quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,202,558 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $146,892,000 after acquiring an additional 37,428 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Apple by 7.9% during the first quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,032 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 8.1% during the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 692,332 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,569,000 after acquiring an additional 51,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $127.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.75. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $83.14 and a one year high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.91.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

