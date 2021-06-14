Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Stock analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.58.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

AGTC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.28. 567,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,265,817. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $9.67. The company has a market cap of $182.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.08.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGTC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 72.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,989,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,545 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 728.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 867,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 762,841 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 172.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 600,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 380,505 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 102.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 318,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter valued at $455,000. 43.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.