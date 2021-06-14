Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Stock analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.58.
AGTC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.28. 567,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,265,817. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $9.67. The company has a market cap of $182.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.08.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGTC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 72.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,989,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,545 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 728.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 867,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 762,841 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 172.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 600,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 380,505 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 102.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 318,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter valued at $455,000. 43.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.
