Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) & Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Genetic Technologies and Repligen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies N/A -90.61% -62.13% Repligen 18.37% 8.39% 6.61%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Applied Genetic Technologies and Repligen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Genetic Technologies 0 0 6 0 3.00 Repligen 0 0 4 0 3.00

Applied Genetic Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $17.58, suggesting a potential upside of 312.75%. Repligen has a consensus price target of $247.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.97%. Given Applied Genetic Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Applied Genetic Technologies is more favorable than Repligen.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.6% of Repligen shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Repligen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Applied Genetic Technologies has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repligen has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Applied Genetic Technologies and Repligen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies $2.45 million 74.34 -$45.89 million ($2.17) -1.96 Repligen $366.26 million 28.71 $59.93 million $1.65 116.07

Repligen has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Genetic Technologies. Applied Genetic Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repligen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Repligen beats Applied Genetic Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials. It is also developing an optogenetic product candidate for the patients with advanced retinal disease. In addition, the company has initiated one preclinical program in otology; and three preclinical programs in targeting central nervous system disorders, including frontotemporal dementia, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and adrenoleukodystrophy. It has collaboration agreements with Synpromics Limited; University of Florida; Bionic Sight, LLC; and Otonomy, Inc. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs. The Filtration products offer a number of advantages to manufacturers of biologic drugs at volumes that span from pilot studies to clinical and commercial-scale production. The OEM products are represented by Protein A affinity ligands, which are a critical component of Protein A chromatography resins used in downstream purification and cell culture growth factor products. The company was founded by Alexander G. Rich and Paul R. Schimmel in May 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

