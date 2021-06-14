Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,753,491 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,015 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises about 1.1% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.41% of Applied Materials worth $501,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,443 shares of company stock worth $44,694,744. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMAT traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $137.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,524,905. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.30. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $126.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

