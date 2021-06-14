Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Trading Up 6.8%

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) shares were up 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.47 and last traded at $48.47. Approximately 3,109 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 211,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMTI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Molecular Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JMP Securities started coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Applied Molecular Transport from $32.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Molecular Transport presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.37.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.17. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bittoo Kanwar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $410,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,925. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Lamond purchased 25,000 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the first quarter worth about $308,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 70.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 78.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 14,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 5,390.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

