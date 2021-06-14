AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $84.09

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $84.09 and last traded at $84.09, with a volume of 10470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.42.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on AppLovin from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AppLovin from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. William Blair started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $603.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $194,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Herald Y. Chen purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.41 per share, with a total value of $876,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 32,085 shares of company stock valued at $1,892,290 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AppLovin Company Profile (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

