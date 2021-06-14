AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $84.09

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $84.09 and last traded at $84.09, with a volume of 10470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.42.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on AppLovin from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AppLovin from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. William Blair started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.
AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $603.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AppLovin Company Profile (NYSE:APP)
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.
